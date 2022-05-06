Pedestrian, 87, killed in motorbike crash in Brixton
An elderly man who was run over and killed in south London has been named.
Harry Bent, 87, from Croydon, was hit by a motorbike on Acre Lane, Brixton, on Sunday afternoon. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
A motorcyclist was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
He was later released under investigation.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and information, including dash-cam footage.
