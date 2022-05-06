London elections 2022: Loss of totemic London councils hit Johnson hard
By Tim Donovan
Political Editor, BBC London
- Published
In 1990 Conservative success in Wandsworth and Westminster enabled then party chairman Kenneth Baker to spin disastrous results overall into a kind of victory.
Now we've seen the inverse of that.
While there may be some reasons for Boris Johnson to be cheerful in parts of the north and the Midlands, it will be eclipsed by the loss of these totemic London councils.
It is a dangerous political moment for him.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan listed every one of the previous Tory leaders who managed to hang on to them - even in bleak times.
He has more reason than most to understand the Labour agony it's entailed. As a local councillor, Mr Khan fought - and failed - to dislodge the Tories from Wandsworth over more than a decade.
Wandsworth alone would have been a major victory, but Westminster was arguably even more sacrosanct for the Conservatives.
Labour run Westminster Council. Even writing that out feels extraordinary.
Always Tory, even a huge gerrymandering scandal - where leader of the council Dame Shirley Porter was accused of selling off council homes in marginal wards in exchange for votes - couldn't loosen the grip.
The Conservatives now felled by what looks at this stage to be a toxic mix of economic woes and distaste for partygate and the Covid lockdown antics at the heart of its own SW1 postcode - layered over existing unhappiness about Brexit.
Barnet was seen as the most winnable - Labour launched their campaign there, openly highlighting it as a target.
There were always certain gripes among constituents around the "easyCouncil" model - named after outsourcing hundreds of millions of pounds worth of services, drawing on lessons from aviation companies like easyJet.
With Labour also winning Barnet for the first time, they now control a record 24 of the capital's 32 councils.
This is surely a really dangerous political moment for Mr Johnson.
The Conservatives are down to four, not seen since the dying days of John Major's premiership.
Their councillor base is decimated, losing 10 out of 11 councillors in Richmond for instance, along with a handful in Hillingdon, the borough where Boris Johnson is an MP.
His parliamentary colleagues in London constituencies will be alarmed.