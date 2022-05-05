Chislehurst: Van driver jailed for killing man in mass brawl
- Published
A van driver who chased and ran over a man during a mass brawl on a public green in south-east London has been jailed for 12 years.
Alfie Tullet, 34, killed Frankie Bulbrook during a fight between two groups in Chislehurst on 24 July 2020.
Mr Bulbrook, also 34, suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene on Belmont Green.
Judge Simon Mayo QC jailed Tullet for 12 years after he admitted manslaughter during the second week of his trial.
Sentencing Tullet, of East Malling, Kent, at the Old Bailey, Judge Mayo said: "You got into the driver's seat of a Transit van in which you had travelled to the scene with two friends.
"You drove the van on to the public green where the disturbance was taking place and you deliberately drove at Frankie Bulbrook.
"I reject the suggestion that you did not intend to run him over."
The judge said using the van as a weapon was a "seriously aggravating feature".
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the victim's father, Dave Bulbrook, described his "overwhelming feeling of loss", saying his son had had a "heart the size of the world".
Mr Bulbrook's half-brothers Harry Boyles, 26, and Alfie Boyles, 24, from Chislehurst, were each jailed for two years and nine months after being convicted of violent disorder.
Judge Mayo said "it was clear" the brothers were drawn into the fight and armed themselves with weapons.
He added: "Recovered from the scene was a knuckleduster and a knife. In addition, a car jack was wielded and used as a weapon.
"Two of the opposing group were stabbed and seriously injured and most serious of all, your brother Frankie was run down and killed."