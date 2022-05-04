St Paul's stabbing victim named by police
A man who died after being found stabbed near London's St Paul's Cathedral has been identified by police.
Emmanuel Odunlami, from Romford, was discovered in Gresham Street just before midnight on Sunday.
Police officers tried to resuscitate the 32-year-old before he was taken to Royal London Hospital where he later died.
One person has been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed.
City of London Police did not provide details of the age or gender of the suspect, or say where they were held.
Mr Odunlami's family has been informed of his death.
