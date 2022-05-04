Greenwich stabbing: Man in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in south-east London.
Ibrahim Bah, 34, from Bexley, died in hospital after he was stabbed outside a bar on Greenwich High Road, Greenwich, in the early hours of Sunday.
David Joseph Johnson, 37, of Haddo Street, Greenwich, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 May.
