London elections 2022: Voters go to polls across the capital
- Published
Voters are going to the polls to elect councillors in London's 32 boroughs.
Voting takes place between 07:00 BST and 22:00 with the results due to be declared from Thursday night and into Saturday.
Every seat is up for election, meaning nearly 2,000 councillors will be elected along with five mayors.
Labour currently runs 21 London councils, the Conservatives control seven, the Lib Dems hold three and one council is in no overall control.
Polling stations are usually in public buildings like community centres, churches and schools.
If you have not received a polling card, or have lost it, you can find your nearest polling station on the Electoral Commission website.
