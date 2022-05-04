Murder arrest after man found fatally stabbed in Pinner
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal stab wounds in north-west London.
The victim, in his mid 30s, was found by Met police officers on Grove Avenue, Pinner, just before 07:00 BST.
London's Air Ambulance and paramedics treated the man but he died at the scene. Police said they were working to inform his next of kin.
The arrested man, who detectives believe to be in his 30s, remains in police custody.
A crime scene is in place.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.
