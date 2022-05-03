Teenager jailed after driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
A teenager who drove the wrong way through the Blackwall Tunnel and caused a head-on collision has been jailed.
Johal Rathour, 18, of Grays, Essex, crashed a stolen Range Rover into a van in August last year and fled the scene.
He was sentenced to four years at St Albans Crown Court on 29 April, for dangerous driving and conspiracy to burgle.
Rathour was arrested after police used forensics and mobile phone tracking to identify him.
Nobody was seriously injured in the crash in south-east London which happened during the early hours of 6 August 2021.
'Miracle nobody seriously injured'
The incident caused £80,000 worth of damage to the van and cost Transport for London (TfL) £585,000 due to the tunnel being closed for two hours during rush hour.
Rathour failed to attend court after being charged with the offences and was arrested by the Met's Road and Transport Policing Command in January.
The Met Police said Rathour was guilty of an "incredibly dangerous piece of driving" and added "it was a miracle that nobody was seriously injured".
PC Adam Lamb said: "Watching the video of him driving the wrong way through the tunnel is very distressing as it seems inevitable that a fatal collision would happen.
"I am glad that he has faced justice for his actions and will not be able to drive on the roads of London for many years."
