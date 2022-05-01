Greenwich stabbing: Murder probe launched after man dies
- Published
A man in his 30s has been stabbed to death in what police described as a "shocking and brutal act of violence".
Police were called to Greenwich High Road in Greenwich, south-east London, at 02:15 BST.
The injured man was taken to hospital but died a short while later. British Transport Police (BTP) believe the attack followed a fight nearby.
The Met Police said the victim has been identified but no arrests have been made.
Det Ch Insp Steve May, of the Met, said: "Officers are working tirelessly to locate the person responsible, and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."
BTP, which is leading the investigation, believe the stabbing followed a fight close to the entrance of Belushi's bar on Greenwich High Road.
A post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.