British Transport Police PC sacked over sexual messages
- Published
A British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been sacked after sending sexually inappropriate messages to a female member of the public.
PC Jack Bower-Wilson, serving in London, was dismissed with immediate effect for sending the messages on social media over two days in May 2021.
An independent panel ruled the officer's actions amounted to gross misconduct.
BTP said Mr Bower-Wilson's actions were "entirely inexcusable".
The officer was accused of breaching the standards of professional behaviour, namely honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.
Det Supt Peter Fulton, head of BTP's Professional Standards department, said: "Tackling inappropriate sexual behaviour is BTP's number one priority, and incidents like this completely undermine our efforts which is why we take them so seriously.
"Police officers are expected to behave with integrity whether they are on or off duty, and we will relentless challenge anyone who breaches this fundamental obligation.
"Sending inappropriate sexual messages to anyone is entirely inexcusable, so I wholeheartedly support the decision of the independent panel to dismiss PC Bower-Wilson with immediate effect."
BTP police the railways of England, as well as the London Underground and Docklands Light Railway (DLR).