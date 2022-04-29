Met PC who went on Nigerian Big Brother gets written warning
A police officer who appeared on the Nigerian version of Big Brother without permission from her bosses has been given a final written warning.
PC Khafilat Kareem was a serving Metropolitan Police officer when she applied to be on the show in 2019.
A misconduct hearing ruled PC Kareem should be given the written warning after gross misconduct was proven.
She entered the Big Brother house in Lagos in June 2019 and lasted 77 days before being evicted.
The misconduct panel, sitting at the Empress Building in west London, found PC Kareen had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to "orders and instructions" and "discreditable conduct".
Following the panel's conclusion, Det Ch Supt Andy Day said: "Permission was refused for PC Kareem to appear on the Nigerian version of Big Brother as it was felt it was not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part.
"Despite this refusal, she went on the show anyway.
"A detailed investigation was carried out by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards which concluded PC Kareem should face gross misconduct proceedings.
"Being a police officer means you must abide by the standards of professional behaviour. PC Kareem's behaviour clearly fell far short and she has been given a final written warning."
PC Kareem had admitted one misconduct allegation of surrendering her work laptop to the producers of Big Brother, but had denied three other misconduct allegations.
In June 2019, she requested unpaid leave to appear on the show.
Although permission for the leave was granted, permission to take part in the show was not.
Earlier this week, the tribunal heard PC Kareem contacted Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist on 30 June hours before she went on the programme to ask him to reverse the decision for her not to go on the programme.
Mr Twist voiced concerns over PC Kareem's welfare, her conduct and the public image of a serving Met Police officer on a reality TV show.
Her superior Ch Supt Jason Gwillim said the following day he became aware PC Kareem had entered the Big Brother house and was uncontactable until September.
He told the hearing his concerns then shifted towards her welfare as the national media began to pick up on the story.