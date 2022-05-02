Man dies after stabbing near St Paul's Cathedral
A man has died after he was found stabbed near to St Paul's Cathedral in east London.
City of London Police said officers were called to Gresham Street at 23:30 BST on Sunday following reports of a stabbing.
Officers found a man seriously injured and carried out CPR at the scene. He was taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel where he died.
A police investigation has opened, no arrests have been made.
A press officer for the force said officers had not yet told them how old the man was or if next of kin had been told.
