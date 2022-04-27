Bellingham fire destroys buildings and van
A fire in south-east London sent smoke billowing over the capital for miles.
Twelve fire appliances and about 80 firefighters were sent to Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, near Catford, just after 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
A group of sheds and outbuildings were alight, and firefighters conducting a search of the buildings removed two gas cylinders.
There are no reports of injuries and the blaze was brought under control by 18:30 BST.
The fire destroyed an outbuilding and a van.
A car and part of two neighbouring first floor flats were also partially damaged.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
