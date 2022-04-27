Murder probe after man dies in Beckenham Junction stabbing
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was stabbed at a south London station died from his injuries.
Tyreece Daley, 22, was found suffering stab wounds at Beckenham Junction on 2 April.
British Transport Police (BTP) said he died on Monday and a murder inquiry had begun.
Police said another man, aged 24, was also taken to hospital with stab injuries at the start of April.
Det Ch Insp Paul Langley said: "First and foremost my thoughts are with Tyreece's loved ones who are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.
"This has now progressed into a murder investigation however we are not seeking to identify anyone further in connection with the incident.
"I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed or filmed the incident at the time to get in touch with us as soon as possible."
BTP said Dejon Anaughe, 27, of Dunoon Road, Forest Hill, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 12 April charged in connection with the stabbing.
He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Inner London Crown Court on 10 May.