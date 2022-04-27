Lewis Hamilton wins council battle to chop down Kensington tree
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has won a battle to chop down a "beautiful" tree at his £18m London mansion despite neighbours' objections.
The residents, including artist David Hockney, told Kensington and Chelsea borough council that Hamilton would be "destroying nature" if he cut down a sugarplum tree outside his home.
A report by Hamilton's tree surgeon said it was mostly dead and dying.
The council granted permission to chop down the tree and trim back a magnolia.
The plans initially caused anger among neighbours, including painter Hockney who has a studio nearby, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Hamilton's Victorian house has a 200ft (60m) garden and a private driveway, according to the LDRS, and the Mercedes driver has had a range of work carried out since he reportedly bought the property five years ago for £18m.
Pigeon poo
Metal gates and a wall were built outside the property last year to "improve the character and privacy of the building", a council planning report said.
The seven-time world champion previously won permission to trim back a horse chestnut tree, with the support of a neighbour who said it was attracting pigeons who left droppings in their garden.
Plans to demolish and replace an old summer house in Hamilton's back garden also angered local residents in 2020.
One neighbour at the time, who had lived in the area for 20 years, said Hamilton had bought the property in 2017 and had "never set foot in it", the LDRS said.