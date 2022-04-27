London Underground: Track inspector hit by Tube near Chalfont and Latimer
- Published
A worker was hit by a London Underground train while carrying out a scheduled inspection of the track, the rail safety investigator says.
The Metropolitan Line service was travelling at 25mph (40kph) when it hit the worker near Chalfont and Latimer station, Buckinghamshire, on 15 April.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the victim was one of three staff working in a group.
The worker was taken to hospital but no details of their injuries were given.
The Baker Street to Chesham service passed the group at about 09:30 GMT.
The RAIB said two other lines were open to traffic when the incident took place, and "a system of work in place intended to keep staff away from moving trains".
"Our investigation will aim to identify the sequence of events which led to the accident," the regulator added.