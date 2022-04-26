Deptford fire: 120 firefighters tackle 'intense' blaze in flats
- Published
About 120 firefighters have spent hours dealing with an "intense" fire on the roof of a block of flats in south-east London.
Thirteen people were evacuated from the building on Creek Road, Deptford, after fire crews were called at 13:00 BST.
London Fire Brigade said there were no reported injuries and 25 fire engines had been sent to the scene.
Station Commander Ian Smith described the blaze as "fire crews are working hard in challenging conditions".
He added: "We've increased the number of fire engines because of the need for more firefighters in breathing apparatus.
"There is a lot of smoke from the incident and we'd ask local residents to close their doors and windows."
The cause of the fire was not known at this stage, the fire service said.
Met Police officers have cordoned off Creek Road and are urging people to avoid the area.