Bermondsey stabbings: Four killed in south-east London home named
- Published
Four members of a family found stabbed to death at a home in south-east London have been named by police.
Denton Burke, 58, and his partner Dolet Hill, 64, were both killed at their home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, on Monday.
Ms Hill's daughter, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, known as Rachquel, and Ms Ofori-Akuffo's daughter, Samantha Drummonds, also died.
The Met Police said a 28-year-old man who was arrested remained in hospital.
The man, from Lewisham, was in a stable condition and remained under arrest, the force added.
Officers forced their way into the home at about 01:40 BST on Monday, following a call from neighbours about a disturbance.
Ms Hill's niece Venecia Reid paid tribute to her aunt, saying she "didn't deserve this".
"She was very loving, very kind, very generous, she'd do anything for you," Ms Reid added.
"I'm very, very heartbroken. I hope her soul rests in peace.
"She worked very hard in this country to support her two girls and her two grandkids."
