Bermondsey stabbings: Four killed in south-east London home named
- Published
Four members of a family found stabbed to death at a home in south-east London have been named by police.
Denton Burke, 58, and his partner Dolet Hill, 64, were both killed at their home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, on Monday.
Ms Hill's daughter, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, known as Rachquel, and Ms Ofori-Akuffo's daughter, Samantha Drummonds, 27, also died.
A 28-year-old man who was arrested at the house remains in hospital.
The Met Police said the man, from Lewisham, was in a stable condition and under arrest on suspicion of murder.
The man was inside the house when officers arrived and a Taser was deployed in order to detain him, police said.
Officers had forced their way into the home at about 01:40 BST on Monday, following a call from neighbours about a disturbance.
Ms Hill's niece Venecia Reid paid tribute to her aunt, saying she "didn't deserve this".
"She was very loving, very kind, very generous, she'd do anything for you," Ms Reid added.
"I'm very, very heartbroken. I hope her soul rests in peace.
"She worked very hard in this country to support her two girls and her two grandkids."
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, warned local residents it would be "a protracted inquiry".
She said: "This was a truly horrific incident and I fully recognise that the distress for the family and the community will be overwhelming.
"We are moving as fast we can at the scene, but we need to ensure we uncover all the facts and secure every bit of necessary evidence, and this may understandably take some time.
"We are aware that we have family, friends and a community that are all asking questions; we are determined to give them the answers they deserve as soon as possible."
Guy's and St Thomas's NHS Foundation Trust paid tribute to Ms Hill, who was an active trade union member.
Alastair Gourlay, director of estates and facilities, said: "We are devastated to hear about the tragic death of Dolet Hill, who worked as a housekeeping assistant in our pharmacy department for more than 21 years, before her retirement in 2018.
"Dolet was a well-respected colleague, who also helped to improve the workplace for others as an active Unison representative.
"Our thoughts are with Dolet's family, friends and all who worked with her."
