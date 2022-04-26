Machete attack caused panic on London Underground, court told
- Published
A machete-wielding man told panicked onlookers "this is not a terror attack, I only want him", as he attacked a man on a busy Tube train, a court heard.
Ricky Morgan, 34, of no fixed address, is accused of launching an unprovoked attack on stranger James Porritt on a train going towards Green Park in July.
At the Old Bailey, he denies charges of attempted murder and possessing a machete and lock knife.
The court heard Mr Porritt describe the attack as being like a "horror movie".
Prosecutor Grace Ong said the men were complete strangers to each other and it was a "completely unprovoked attack".
'He was fixated'
In a video played in court, Mr Porritt said he was minding his own business and was in a "bubble" as he sat in the carriage of the Jubilee Line train.
The self-employed businessman said he was looking at his phone before he heard a scream, then the defendant started hitting him over the head, the court heard.
He put his hand up to protect himself during the onslaught, jurors were told.
"I was pleading, please stop, please stop," he said.
"I was in shock, it was like a horror movie. I genuinely thought he was going to kill me."
He said it was "so surreal" to be targeted by a stranger on a rush-hour train.
"He just would not stop. He was relentless. He said he did not want anybody else, he just wanted me. He was fixated with me," Mr Porritt said.
A witness said the attacker let out an "unholy scream" as he hit out with the machete, jurors were told.
He was heard to say: "This is not a terrorist attack, I only want him.
"I don't want to kill you, I want to kill him, he was trying to kill me."
'Severe injury'
Passengers tried to run away but ended up piled on the floor, the court heard, while another passenger told Mr Morgan to "calm down".
Mr Porritt suffered a severe injury to his right hand, as well as bone-deep cuts to his head and shin.
He managed to get away through a carriage door, while holding the severed parts of his hand together. A doctor, who happened to be on the train, gave him first aid, jurors heard.
On being confronted by police, Mr Morgan dropped the blade, put his hands up and got on the floor, the court was told.
He allegedly told officers it was "a road issue" not a "terrorist attack", adding: "If I had known it would cause this much drama, I would not have done it."
Ms Ong told jurors the defendant denied responsibility for the attack by reason of insanity.
He told a psychiatrist he had been carrying the machete and lock knife around for some time, Ms Ong told the court, and had had an almost empty bottle of vodka in his rucksack.
The trial continues.