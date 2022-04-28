Bermondsey stabbings: Man charged with murder of four people
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering four members of a family at a home in south-east London.
Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill's partner, Denton Burke, 58, were found by police with stab wounds on Monday.
Officers found them at the house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at 01:40 BST following a call from neighbours.
Joshua Jacques, 28, is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Jacques, of Lewisham, was initially taken to hospital before being taken into custody and charged with four counts of murder.
Earlier this week, Ms Hill's niece Venecia Reid paid tribute to her aunt, saying she "didn't deserve this".
Ms Reid said: "She was very loving, very kind, very generous, she'd do anything for you."
