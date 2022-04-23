St George's Day: Celebration in Trafalgar Square
Crowds have flocked Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Feast of St George.
The event, which celebrates England's patron saint on 23 April, was back on again this year after being cancelled due to Covid-19.
Pearly Kings and Queens attended the central London square, which hosted street performers and live bands alongside a food market.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the event "honours everything that makes England the country it is today".
Mr Khan said: "I'm delighted that our St George's Day festival is able to return to Trafalgar Square.
"The celebration of our historic past and modern diversity is a fantastic way for Londoners and visitors to enjoy our capital."
The origins of the day go back hundreds of years and it is celebrated in many countries where St George is the patron saint.