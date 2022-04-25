Brixton stabbing: Boy, 16, dies weeks after attack
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched in south London after a teenage boy died from stab wounds suffered more than a fortnight ago.
Rommel McKoy, was stabbed in Hicken Road, Brixton, on 4 April.
The Metropolitan Police said the 16-year-old had died in hospital from his injuries 16 days later and homicide detectives are now investigating.
Det Ch Insp Sal Minhas said Rommel's family "deserve answers to their questions about what happened to him".
"If you have not already contacted us, it is now even more vital that you do so without delay," Det Ch Insp Minhas added.
"Please let my team be the judge of what is important as you may have information that will be key to our investigation."
Police said two boys, aged 16 and 17, who were previously arrested were both been bailed until mid-May.