Beckenham Town: Met Police inquiry into racist remark at football match
- Published
A police investigation has begun after a video emerged on Twitter of a racist comment being made at a football match in south-east London.
The Wall FC beat FC Elmstead on 14 April with the tie being played at Beckenham Town's Eden Park Avenue.
In the video on Twitter, The Wall can be heard celebrating their win.
A voice in the Eden Park Avenue ground can be heard making a racist comment. Someone nearby then objects to the offensive remark.
The BBC has chosen not to repeat the comment in this story.
A man accused in the video posted on Twitter has denied he was the person responsible. He told BBC London the abuse came from someone else in the crowd.
Ch Supt Dave Stringer said the Met Police was at the "very early stage" of an investigation.
He said: "We were made aware of some footage circulating on social media that was causing a lot of concern to people in the local area.
"We are making inquiries at the incident where we believe it took place and we are also talking to witnesses who may have seen what happened.
"No arrests yet, however we take all allegations of race hate crime very seriously and it is being assessed."
We recognise the community concerns that have been expressed following the sharing of a video online and have released the following statement. https://t.co/CsfqbqSg6E pic.twitter.com/4WHe31LZeX— Bromley MPS (@MPSBromley) April 21, 2022
Beckenham Town said it strongly condemned "all forms of racism, discrimination and abuse".
Its statement added: "It has no place in society and as a club we strive to be inclusive and open to every individual in the community.
"As part of the investigation the club is working tirelessly to identify the individual guilty of making the remarks.
"The comment was not made by any club official."
Beckenham Town said it was co-operating with an investigation with the London FA.
The London FA said "relevant parties have been contacted" regarding the investigation.
"As this is an open investigation, no further information can be disclosed at this time," it said in a statement.