Brother of UK rap star Dave has murder minimum jail term cut
A killer whose therapy in prison inspired a Mercury Prize-winning album by his brother Dave the rapper, has had his minimum jail term cut.
Christopher Omoregie was one of three teenagers found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Sofyen Belamouadden at a busy London Tube station in 2010.
He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 18 years.
The High Court found Omoregie, now 28, had made "exceptional and unforeseen progress".
Sofyen was chased into the ticket hall at Victoria underground station after a clash between two rival school groups.
He was stabbed to death in a "sustained and vicious attack" in front of commuters.
One of the knives used to stab the teenager was later found in Omoregie's bag.
In jail, Omoregie took part in a therapy programme called Psychodrama, after which his brother Dave, full name David Omoregie, named the album that won him the 2019 music award.
The High Court judge's ruling included a report from the therapist who conducted the course, who said Omoregie was good at "communication, tolerance, warmth and generosity".
Early in his sentence, he had described his mother and brothers as "protective factors", who had stood by him, and said it was important for him not to let them down again in the future.
Omoregie also prepared a letter for the victim's family as part of a restorative justice programme.
He had also discussed the case with the judge that tried his case after he invited him to an event in prison.
'Devastating effect'
A 2020 report highlighted by Mr Justice Dove described Omoregie as a "bright man, with a very positive record of behaviour in prison", including studying for an Open University degree.
The judge said Omoregie had "developed a sincere and genuine remorse" for his involvement in the murder.
However, the judge added it was clear the murder had had a "devastating effect" upon Sofyen's "immediate family, who continue to mourn his loss and have difficulty in coming to terms with the events of that day".
"He was unarmed and the manner of his death, being hunted down and killed, continues to cast a very long shadow over the lives of those who were close to him," he added.
Omoregie will be able to apply to the Parole Board one year sooner as a result of the judge's decision, but will only be released when the board is satisfied he no longer poses a danger to the public.