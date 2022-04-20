Penge park shooting: Man killed execution-style, court told
- Published
A father-of-four was gunned down in what was "effectively an execution killing" in a case of mistaken identity, a jury has been told.
Dean Edwards, 43, was shot once through the back of the head as he walked through Betts Park in Penge, south-east London in July 2020.
Taylor Purdy, 26, of Dulwich, south-east London, denies murder.
Mr Edwards had been at a pub and was killed while walking alone in the early hours towards Anerley Station.
Prosecution barrister Julian Evans QC told the Old Bailey: "Given the circumstances in which Dean Edwards met his death - shot once to the back of his head as he walked through Betts Park on his own, late at night - there can be no doubt, say the prosecution, that he was murdered.
"The shooting involved the deliberate, targeted discharge of a firearm at an unarmed man from behind. It was effectively an execution killing."
He said that Mr Edwards was not specifically targeted but was "simply in the wrong place at the wrong time".
"As to the shooting itself, it may be that it was a case of mistaken identity. In other words, the gunman, waiting in Betts Park, meant to shoot someone that he mistook Dean Edwards for.
"Alternatively, it may be that the shooting was motivated by the need to make some sort of 'statement' in the Penge area and that it did not matter who got shot.
"Either way, the shooting appears to have taken place within the context of other issues, other rivalries or conflicts, none of which concerned Dean Edwards."
The jury was told that DNA evidence links Mr Purdy to a cigarette butt found in a residential street near Betts Park, and CCTV footage in the local area was recovered.
He denies any involvement in the shooting, or being the man on CCTV.
The trial continues.