Plaistow: Man, 20, found stabbed to death at property
A 20-year-old man has been found stabbed to death at a home in east London.
The man was found by police at the property in Hudson Close, Plaistow, on Tuesday afternoon.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police said detectives were yet to make any arrests and the victim's family was being supported by officers.
