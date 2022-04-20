Plaistow: Man, 20, found stabbed to death at property

Police and paramedics were called to Hudson Close on Tuesday at about 15:20 BST

A 20-year-old man has been found stabbed to death at a home in east London.

The man was found by police at the property in Hudson Close, Plaistow, on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives were yet to make any arrests and the victim's family was being supported by officers.

