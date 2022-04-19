Marks & Spencer: Demolition of Oxford Street store put on hold
The demolition of Marks & Spencer's flagship Oxford Street store has been put on hold following a government direction for further scrutiny.
The retailer wants to replace the Art Deco building with a smaller shop with additional offices and a gym.
The mayor of London gave Westminster Council approval to go ahead, but now the department for levelling up, housing and communities has stepped in.
The plans will now be assessed by ministers before a final decision.
Due to the size of the proposed development, the plans had to be cleared by the Greater London Authority, as well as by the local authority Westminster Council.
A report published into the potential carbon footprint of bulldozing the building, at 458 Oxford Street, warned that the environmental impact would be so great it would contravene the London Plan - City Hall's guidance for new developments and planning applications.
The report's author Simon Sturgis called the plan "absolutely crazy", believing a better idea would be to refit and renovate the existing shop.
