Dagenham Iceland killing: Father and son given life sentences
- Published
A father and son who repeatedly ran over a man in front of witnesses in a car park have received life sentences for his murder.
Bobby Ternent, 32, and Gary Ternent, 59, killed John Avers outside an Iceland supermarket in Dagenham, east London, on 13 September 2020.
Mr Avers, 47, was held down by Gary Ternent and driven over four times by Bobby Ternent, the Old Bailey heard.
It was "a cold and calculated execution", a detective said.
Bobby Ternent will serve a minimum of 25 years and his father a minimum of 23 years.
In a statement read to the court after sentencing, the victim's family said: "We think and talk about John every day. He was a good dad and I know he loved his girls unconditionally.
"There will be so many milestones and achievements that he will miss from their lives but he will always be held close in our hearts and our memories.
"Our hearts are broken and I'm not sure we will ever feel the same again. The pain in our hearts is something we can't describe."
At the men's murder trial, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones QC told jurors that Mr Avers had been picked up by the defendants in a BMW and driven to the car park, in Whalebone Lane South, where he was deliberately run over, in front of witnesses.
Bobby Ternent denied murder but admitted running over his friend Mr Avers in a row over money.
Afterwards, Bobby Ternent changed his clothes and burned the BMW X6, which had false plates, jurors heard.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers labelled the murder "a heinous crime" that was "absolutely shocking and extremely distressing" not only to witnesses but to his family too.
He said: "What Bobby and Gary did to their supposed good friend was nothing short of a cold and calculated execution.
"John was already lying defenceless on the floor after being attacked by Bobby; there is absolutely no excuse that can justify holding him down and then running him over not once, not twice, but four times.
"It is absolutely barbaric."
