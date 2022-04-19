London Aquatics Centre reopens after major gas leak
- Published
The London Aquatics Centre has reopened, four weeks after a major gas leak forced it to close.
About 200 people were evacuated when a "high quantity" of chlorine was released into the air on 23 March, while 29 people were taken to hospital.
The leak is believed to have been caused by a chemical reaction and investigations have been carried out.
Thousands of people in east London use the pool at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for lessons and lane swimming.
A spokesperson for centre in Stratford used its Twitter feed to confirm it would be welcoming swimmers back on Tuesday and said: "We'd like to thank our customers for their patience while we have worked with our partners to reopen the pool."
The centre also said people who had paid for lessons or monthly memberships would be credited, while annual memberships would be extended.
In March, GLL, which runs the site, said it was awaiting information about the incident from its facility management company, which oversees the delivery of chemicals.
Newham Council said its environmental health officers were investigating the leak.
