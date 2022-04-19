Horse Guards Parade: Man charged after police threatened

Whitehall was shut for several hours after the incident at Horse Guards Parade

A man has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly confronting police at Horse Guards Parade in Westminster.

Two Ministry of Defence police officers were approached by a man with a knife on Monday morning at the historic area in central London, police said.

A Taser was used and he was restrained by officers.

Prashanth Kandaiah, 29, of Thamesmead, south-east London, will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Kandaiah, of Mellion Close, is also accused of illegal possession of a knife.

