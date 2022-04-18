New Cross: Boy, 15, charged with murder after park stabbing
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in a park.
Teon Campbell-Pitter was found with fatal injuries in Fordham Park, New Cross, Lewisham, on 13 April.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to nearby Angus Street following reports of a fight.
The 15-year-old has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court earlier.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 21 April.
