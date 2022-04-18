Man arrested after incident at Horse Guards in London
- Published
A man has been arrested after an incident at Horse Guards in London.
There were no reports of any injuries and there is no known risk to the public, the Met Police said.
Officers from the Met Police and Ministry of Defence Police attended the incident earlier at Horse Guards, which is near the MoD headquarters.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody and the Met Police said further updates would be provided in due course.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.