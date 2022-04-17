Roads shut as huge tree falls on building in Soho Square
- Published
A cordon is in place after a large tree fell on a building in central London.
London Fire Brigade was called at 13:06 BST to reports of a fallen tree in Soho Square.
No-one was injured and Westminster City Council said it was waiting for specialist tree surgeons to remove the tree, which had come to a rest on a nearby building.
The cordon shutting off the square, near Carlisle Place, is being maintained by the Metropolitan Police.
Firefighters were initially called to reports there was someone in the building the tree had fallen on but after a search they confirmed the building was empty and no-one had been injured.
They said the tree was resting comfortably on the building and they have left it in the care of Westminster City Council.
It is not yet clear why the tree fell.