Extinction Rebellion: Six arrested after Olympians scale oil tanker
Six people have been arrested after climate change activists, including two Olympians, scaled an oil tanker.
Extinction Rebellion protesters surrounded the Shell tanker in Bayswater Road in London in protest at the use of fossil fuels.
Gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott and sailor Laura Baldwin had glued themselves to the top of the tanker, Extinction Rebellion said.
The Met said six arrests for vehicle interference had been made.
It is not known if the two Olympians were among those arrested.
Gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott said he wanted to "disrupt the toxic fossil fuel industry".
The group said "highly disruptive" action would end a run of 10 days of protests.
In a statement on Twitter The Met said: "We attended Bayswater Road at approx. 0850 BST to deal with a number of protestors who had climbed on an oil tanker.
"We have made six arrests for vehicle interference. The road is now open."
On Friday protesters blocked four of London's busiest bridges and blocked entrances to major insurance marketplace Lloyd's of London earlier this week.