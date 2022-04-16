Extinction Rebellion: Olympian joins activists in oil tanker protest
Climate change activists including an Olympic gold medal-winning canoeist have climbed on top of an oil tanker in a protest against the use of fossil fuels.
Extinction Rebellion protesters have surrounded the Shell tanker on Bayswater Road in London.
Olympian Etienne Stott said he wanted to "disrupt the toxic fossil fuel industry".
The group said "highly disruptive" action would end 10 days of protests.
On Friday protesters blocked four of London's busiest bridges and blocked entrances to major insurance marketplace Lloyd's of London earlier this week.