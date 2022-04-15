Extinction Rebellion: Activists block four London bridges
Climate change protesters have blocked four of London's busiest bridges.
Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.
Queues of traffic have been forming as a result of the demonstrations.
The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of "pockets of protest" and officers were attempting to control the disruption.
Demonstrators were playing bongos and waving banners, which read: "End fossil fuels now" and "Love in action".
'Delays and disruption'
Earlier this week protestors also blocked entrances to major insurance marketplace Lloyd's of London.
The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: "We are aware of a number of demonstrations happening today.
"We are seeing pockets of protest which are causing delays and disruption across central London.
"A policing operation is in place and officers are on scene and working to manage the impact."