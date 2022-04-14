Enfield Southgate Conservatives: Chair resigns after Nazi photo emerges
- Published
A London Conservative Association chair has resigned after he said he "could not rule out" that he was once pictured in Nazi military uniform.
The image is said to show Colin Davis from a number of decades ago and was sent to Jewish News this week.
After it emerged, the Enfield Southgate Conservative Association said he was "no longer a member of the Conservative Party", nor a local election candidate.
Mr Davis told Jewish News he had "no recollection" of the occasion "at all".
He told the paper he could not recall dressing up as a Nazi, but added that "there were various wild parties, very perverse themes expressed… I can't absolutely rule it out".
'Diverse team'
In a statement, the Enfield Southgate Conservative Association said: "Colin Davis is no longer a member of the Conservative Party and is not a candidate in the May local elections."
"Enfield Southgate Conservative Association is proud to have a diverse team of candidates for the local elections.
Enfield Conservative Association chair Colin Davis has resigned from the Tory Party 'forthwith.'— lee harpin (@lmharpin) April 13, 2022
Says he's 'embarrassed and ashamed' of pic of him dressed in full Nazi military gear, but 'he'd forgotten about the event 40 years ago.'
It added the candidates "reflect the make-up of the communities which they seek to serve".
"The Conservative Party is committed to equality and diversity at every level, and does not tolerate members who behave in a manner which threatens these values," it added.