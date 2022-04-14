New Cross stabbing death: Teon Campbell-Pitter named as victim
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a south-east London park has been named by police.
Teon Campbell-Pitter was found with fatal injuries in Fordham Park after police were called to nearby Angus Street, New Cross, following reports of a fight.
He is the third teenager to be stabbed to death in London this year.
Mayor of Lewisham Damien Egan described the killing of Teon as a "senseless act of violence".
No arrests have been made by police, who have launched a murder inquiry.
Det Ch Insp Nigel Penney said: "Teon was attacked in broad daylight in an area that was busy with people on a Wednesday afternoon.
"I would like to thank those who have already come forward and spoken to police about what they saw but I know there will be others who have yet to do so.
"We are building a picture of the events that led to Teon's murder, and your information could prove to be a vital piece of that picture."
Mr Egan tweeted his reaction to the stabbing, saying he was "very sad to hear about a young life lost to a senseless act of violence".
He added: "Council staff are working closely with the family and police - if you have any information please report it as soon as possible."
Joyce Jacca, who lives locally, said violence in the area, and across the capital, was making people considering leaving. She said felt "really unsettled".
"It is on my doorstep, it's so local. I'm really worried," she told BBC London. "I'll have to be meeting up with my kids and I want to know they'll get home safely.
"I am angry, I can't see why they [children] can't talk.
"We've had enough of our young people dying. All this is doing is frightening young people of London."