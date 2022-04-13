New Cross: Boy, 16, stabbed to death in south-east London
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in south-east London.
Police had been called to a venue in Angus Street, near New Cross, just after 16:00 BST on Wednesday over reports of a fight.
The boy was found with stab injuries and despite treatment by paramedics was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.
The Met Police said no arrests had been made and "urgent inquiries are ongoing".
