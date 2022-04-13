Met Police: Job advert for new commissioner published
The job advertisement for Dame Cressida Dick's permanent successor as Met Police commissioner has been published by the Home Office.
The advert stipulates that the new commissioner must be "inspirational" and have experience of leading a policing organisation.
The salary for the role is £292,938. Applications will close on 4 May.
The successful candidate will ultimately be appointed by the Queen on the home secretary's recommendation.
Dame Cressida, 61, announced in February she would be standing down after a string of controversies, culminating in public outrage over the offensive behaviour of a group of officers based at Charing Cross police station.
Other scandals included the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer and the jailing of two PCs who took pictures of the bodies of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.
Dame Cressida finished in the job last week, when she said that during her time in policing, the force had become "more diverse and more professional".
However, the advertisement for her successor remarks that it has "become evident that significant and sustained improvements need to be made within the Met to restore public confidence and legitimacy in the largest police force in the UK".
It added: "This will require inspirational leadership to deliver a demonstrably more professional police force, that better reflects the diversity of London itself.
"The successful candidate will be responsible for re-establishing trust and confidence in policing amongst everyone living in London, particularly women and girls and those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities."
The advert also states that the new commissioner will be responsible for addressing the "serious failings" that have been identified by two reports into the Met Police.
Addressing the outcome of the ongoing inquiries led by Dame Elish Angiolini QC and Baroness Casey will also an important task for Dame Cressida's successor.
Central to role will be the need to work collaboratively with the Home Office and the Mayor's Office for Policing And Crime, the job description adds.