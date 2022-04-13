Boxpark signs deal to open new BoxHall City of London venue
Hospitality venue Boxpark has signed a deal to open a new 1580-sq-m (17,000-sq-ft) venue in the City of London.
It aims to replace the existing historic Metropolitan Arcade at Liverpool Street Station with 18 food and drink outlets.
The site will open in summer 2023 as part of a 15-year lease signed with Transport for London (TfL).
BoxHall City will be the fourth Boxpark site in London - following venues in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley.
During the 2018 World Cup, more than 100,000 pints were sold across its sites as England fans gathered to watch the Three Lions make it to the semi-finals in Russia.
The new City venue is subject to planning permission from the City of London Corporation, but proposals for the project include seating for up to 266 people.
TfL's head of commercial property, Nigel Pickup, said: "Both Boxpark and TfL work hard to support small and medium-sized businesses.
"This will provide a range of food and beverage options to the thousands of people who visit, work or pass through Liverpool Street every day."
The current Metropolitan Arcade is a mixture of retail outlets, cafes and office space.
It was built in 1912 on the site of the former Metropolitan Railway station, which is now served by Circle, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City Tube lines.
Boxpark CEO Roger Wade said he was "excited to repurpose the building".
