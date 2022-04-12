Extinction Rebellion: Lloyd's of London protest held by activists
Climate change protesters claim to have used superglue, chains and bike locks to block entrances to major insurance marketplace Lloyd's of London.
Dozens of Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists have been at the central London building since about 07:00 BST.
Activists want to stop staff from entering the site, with the aim of closing the business for the day.
City of London Police said it had sent officers to the Lloyd's building on Lime Street.
XR said it was demanding that Lloyd's stops insuring fossil fuels projects.
The group said some people had scaled the outside of the building. Banners have been unfurled, reading "End fossil fuels now" and "Insure climate justice".
The action comes after activists from Just Stop Oil and XR caused Tower Bridge to be closed for several hours on Friday. Police were called to the bridge after protesters occupied the famous landmark and unveiled a banner.
XR spokesperson Clare Walmsley said of the Lloyd's protest: "We're here to demand an end to all new fossil fuel investments and insurance.
"By underwriting the world's most deadly fossil fuel projects, they are creating climate chaos - floods, famine, wildfires and death.
"Insuring new oil and gas projects in the North Sea will do nothing to solve the cost of living crisis either.
"Instead, it locks us into a system that's already pushing millions into poverty."
Lloyd's of London has been contacted for comment.