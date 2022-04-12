Wormwood Scrubs rape: Search for man after woman attacked
- Published
Detectives say they are urgently searching for a man in connection to a rape in west London, urging anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately.
The woman got into a white Toyota Prius at 02:15 BST on Thursday in Upper Street, Islington, and was driven to Wormwood Scrubs and raped in the car.
Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36, is described by the Met Police as black, of slim build and 5ft 10in tall.
They urged members of the public not to approach him.
He is known to visit the Islington, Finsbury Park, and South Tottenham areas.
