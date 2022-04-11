Sarah Everard: Met Police loses appeal over vigil
- Published
The Met Police has lost its High Court appeal against a ruling that it breached the rights of the organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard.
Two High Court judges dismissed part of the Met's case as "hopeless attempts to challenge reasoned factual conclusions" over the Reclaim These Streets event.
The group cancelled its planned event after the Met said it would be in breach of lockdown restrictions.
An unofficial gathering went ahead for the murdered marketing executive.
Dismissing the Met's appeal, Lord Justice Warby and Mr Justice Holgate said its lawyers must have misread the original judgment before launching the action.
They said of the original ruling: "The court applied and followed principles laid down by the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.
"We do not believe there is a need for any further or more authoritative guidance for the purposes of lawful policing of protest in such cases."
The judges added: "It is not arguable that we erred in principle and see no other reason to believe that the Court of Appeal would be prepared to adopt a different factual analysis."