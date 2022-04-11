Chingford couple put clowns on neighbour's fence, court hears
A couple put clowns, dolls and barbed wire on their fence in a long-running dispute with a next-door neighbour, a court has heard.
They also allegedly parked vehicles on the complainant's drive in Chingford, east London, and flooded an alleyway.
Sandra Durdin, 58, and now ex-partner Trevor Dempsey, 63, both deny a charge of harassment. Ms Durdin also denies a charge of criminal damage.
The case, described as "messy to say the least", was adjourned for a review.
Stratford Magistrates' Court heard there had been a feud with their neighbour of nearly 40 years, Joanne Shreeves. The charges relate to the period between June 2020 and last August.
Prosecutor Lucy McGarr said Ms Durdin and Mr Dempsey sprayed hose water on to their neighbour's house and there is also an allegation that Ms Durdin destroyed a CCTV camera worth £1,350.
They were due to stand trial on Monday but Phil Emery, defending Mr Dempsey, said Ms Durdin had contracted Covid-19 and was unable to attend.
There will be a further hearing on 3 May at Thames Magistrates' Court.
District Judge Jane McIvor directed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to decide "whether it is in the public interest to continue" with proceedings ahead of that date.
Mr Dempsey spoke to confirm his details and tell Stratford Magistrates' Court he had separated from Ms Durdin.
The defendants, who are on bail, have both moved to Ramsgate, a previous hearing was told. They will not be required to attend court on 3 May.
