London Underground: Weekend FA Cup Tube disruption, warns TfL
Urgent safety checks being carried out on trains running on the Metropolitan line section of the Tube will affect the FA Cup semi-final weekend, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.
The entire fleet is undergoing a "detailed inspection" after a fault was found with train wheels.
TfL has introduced a special timetable - with disruption expected for weeks.
The Met Line serves Wembley Park station and TfL warned disruption would impact FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.
Manchester City take on Liverpool in the first semi-final on Saturday, with Crystal Palace playing Chelsea in Sunday's tie.
A TfL spokesman said: "We're currently inspecting the whole Metropolitan line fleet and will have more certainty of the impact for the weekend in the coming days.
"We are working with the FA on any potential impact to event day services.
"Travel advice will be communicated ahead of the matches, but customers should check before they travel and consider alternative lines."
Trains are operating between Baker Street and Amersham or Chesham every 30 minutes, between Watford and Baker Street every 15 minutes, and between Uxbridge and Aldgate every 15 minutes.
TfL said tickets were being accepted on London Buses and Chiltern Railways.
Alternatively, fans can take the Jubilee line to Wembley Park or the Bakerloo line to Wembley Central station
The Tube disruption is a further blow to fans of Manchester City and Liverpool.
Fans of both clubs and mayors of the respective cities had asked for a venue change given no Avanti West Coast trains are running from either city to London this weekend.
They argued a lack of train services, due to engineering works, would "price fans out of the game" and lead to extra journeys on motorways already "stretched to capacity by bank holiday traffic".
However, the FA has resisted calls to switch the venue, instead attempting to minimise travel disruption through talks with Network Rail, National Express and National Highways.
One-hundred free return bus journeys "will ensure that up to 5,000 Liverpool and Manchester City supporters will be able to travel to Wembley Stadium free of charge", the FA said in a statement last month.
