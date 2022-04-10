Machete-wielding man slashes police officer in Forest Gate
A police officer has been injured by a man wielding a machete in east London.
Emergency services were called to Skelton Road in Forest Gate at about midday on Sunday.
The Metropolitan Police force said it was believed a man was "suffering a mental health crisis" and officers remained on scene in an attempt to engage with him.
The injured officer is being treated in hospital for a slash wound to his arm. His condition is not life threatening.
