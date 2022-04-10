Assange arrest anniversary prompts London protests
Protests are being held to mark the third anniversary of the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Supporters are escalating demands for his release from Belmarsh prison in London where he has been since he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy.
The United States continues with legal moves to extradite him to face trial on espionage charges.
Vigils are being held outside the Ecuadorian embassy, Westminster magistrates' court and Belmarsh prison.
Mr Assange, who got married in jail last month, is wanted in the US over the publication of thousands of classified documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
He denies any wrongdoing.