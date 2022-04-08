Canary Wharf chemical scare causes about 900 evacuations
About 900 people have been evacuated after a chemical scare at an east London health club.
London Fire Brigade was called to the club on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf at about 09:00 GMT.
An LFB spokeswoman said they have found "elevated readings" from a mix of chemicals, which has caused high levels of fumes and vapour in the building.
One person needed treatment at the scene, a London Ambulance Service spokesman said.
The incident is ongoing, with two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the scene.
Station commander Dave Hill said: "Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.
"Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.
"We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution."
The fire engines are from Millwall and Poplar fire stations and the rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston fire stations.
